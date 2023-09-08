Connie R. Kropatsch

January 14, 1950 - September 6, 2023

Connie R. Kropatsch, age 73, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Osceola with Father Joseph Miksch officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 10, at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Vigil. Interment will be in St. Mary Pilzno Cemetery.

Connie was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Columbus to Frank and Jean (Zelasney) Kula. She attended school in Silver Creek, graduating in 1968. Following high school she worked at D & L Manufacturing in Columbus for two years.

On Nov. 21, 1970, she was united in marriage to Calvin John Kropatsch at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. To this union four children were born. Connie worked at Torin Manufacturing in Columbus for a brief time. She was a farm wife and helped on the family farm where they raised crops, cattle and hogs. They also did custom haying, and farming for over 30 years. She co-founded Cornhusker Irrigation in Columbus along with her husband where she worked as bookkeeper and manager for 28 years. In 2008 she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and eventually retired due to the progression of her disease. In 2016 they moved into Osceola where they built a new home where she resided until moving to Brookestone Acres in August of 2022.

Connie was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Pilzno and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan and transferred her membership to St. Vincent Catholic Church when they moved to Osceola. She was active in the church and Altar Society. She looked forward to having the nuns stay at their home during summer CCD.

She enjoyed gardening, caring for her lawn and flowers and especially attending her kids and grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include her husband Calvin of Osceola; children: Amy (Dan) Theis of Osceola, Bill (Nicci) Kropatsch of Osceola, Ryan Kropatsch of Osceola and Lisa (Darrin) Heisinger of Waverly; nine grandchildren: Caden, Emily and Addison Theis, Tanner and Eastyn Kropatsch, Hannah and Hailey Kropatsch, and Caleb and Ashlyn Heisinger; siblings: Ang Nickolite of Columbus, Pat Koza of Silver Creek, Larry (Joan) Kula of Lincoln, and Nancy (Les) Simpson of Kansas City, MO; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Jean Kula; siblings, Janet (Norman) Jones, Jerry Kula, Richard (Carol) Kula; brothers-in-law, Richard Nickolite and Norman Koza.

Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Nebraska in lieu of flowers.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.