Constance Koerin

Constance Ann Koerin
April 8, 1948 - May 10, 2021
Constance Ann Koerin, 73, of Leavenworth, Kansas, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home.
A rosary immediately followed by a funeral mass will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Presentation Catholic Church (Marietta) in rural Bellwood, Nebraska. Committal will be at St. Mary and Peter's Cemetery, Marietta.
Connie was born April 8, 1948, the first child of Anthony and Elizabeth (Michael) Hiller. Connie grew up on a farm just outside of Bellwood, the oldest of nine children.
She completed her bachelor's degree in chemistry at Creighton University, and went on to pursue a nursing degree working in pulmonary, hospice and cardiac rehab care.
She married Philip Alan Koerin on May 4, 1996, at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. They shared many interests, including volksmarches, travel, good food and good company.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Koerin of Leavenworth, Kansas; sisters, Kate Shoemaker of Yankton, South Dakota, Jeanne Blaalid of Mitchell, South Dakota, Beth Svoboda of St. Paul, Nebraska, Peg Hiller of Mitchell, South Dakota, Lori Meusch of Bellwood, Nebraska, and Janet Delgado of Baldwin City, Kansas; a brother, Chuck Hiller of Lincoln, Nebraska; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her close friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael Hiller.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society.