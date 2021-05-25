Constance Koerin

Constance Ann Koerin

April 8, 1948 - May 10, 2021

Constance Ann Koerin, 73, of Leavenworth, Kansas, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home.

A rosary immediately followed by a funeral mass will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Presentation Catholic Church (Marietta) in rural Bellwood, Nebraska. Committal will be at St. Mary and Peter's Cemetery, Marietta.

Connie was born April 8, 1948, the first child of Anthony and Elizabeth (Michael) Hiller. Connie grew up on a farm just outside of Bellwood, the oldest of nine children.

She completed her bachelor's degree in chemistry at Creighton University, and went on to pursue a nursing degree working in pulmonary, hospice and cardiac rehab care.

She married Philip Alan Koerin on May 4, 1996, at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. They shared many interests, including volksmarches, travel, good food and good company.