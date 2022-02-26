Cora “Betty” Davidson

March 27, 1931 - February 24, 2022

Cora “Betty” Davidson, of Columbus, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Gresham Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Nellessen officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus and continues on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Cora Elizabeth Davidson was born March 27, 1931, in Waco, Nebraska, to LeRoy and Velma (Hannah) Dickey. Betty graduated from Gresham High School. Betty was united in marriage to Ronald D. Davidson on April 12, 1951, in Gresham. In 1962, they moved to Columbus where Betty worked at Becton-Dickinson for 25 years. Betty enjoyed sewing, music, traveling, motorcycles and watching ‘60s sitcoms. Betty was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Presbyterian Church in Gresham.

Betty is survived by daughter, Donna Davidson of LaJunta, Colorado; daughter, Kathryn (Rodney) Kroeker of Columbus; grandchildren, Jonathan Kroeker, Ann Winter, Sheila Richardson and Jackie Tallberg; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Norman (Eileen) Dickey of York.

She is preceded in death by husband, Ronald D. Davidson; parents, LeRoy and Velma Dickey; brothers, Lyle, Donald, James and Kenneth Dickey; and sister, Carolyn Tullis.