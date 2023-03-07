Cori Bonham Liebig

May 30, 1980 - March 3, 2023

Cori Bonham Liebig of Columbus, Nebraska died Friday, March 3, 2023, at UNMC in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1C Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Columbus Cemetery.

Cori was born on May 30, 1980, to Eric Bonham and Claudia Peitzman Welch in St. Louis, Missouri. She received her education in Omaha and at UNL in Lincoln. On May 21, 2016, Cori was married to Mitchell Liebig. Cori was a devoted wife and mother and was currently employed as an infant day care employee at 1C church.

Cori is survived by her husband, Mitch Liebig; son, Rowan Liebig; mother, Claudia Peitzman Welch of Columbus; father and stepmother, Eric (Irene) Bonham of Allen, Texas; brother, Casey (Katy) Bonham and nephew James of Omaha; father and mother-in-law, Jim (Ann) Liebig of Platte Center; brother-in-law, Brett Liebig of Columbus; stepsister, Robin (Mike) Kussman and family of Omaha; and stepsister, Rebecca (Steve) Mattern and family of Texas.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to a fund for her 5-year-old son, Rowan.