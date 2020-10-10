Corrine Rickner

Aug. 3, 1939-Oct. 9, 2020

Corrine Rickner, 81, of Columbus, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Memorial services are at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at McKown Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Krepel officiating.

Corrine Rickner was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Howells, Nebraska, to John and Helen (Harms) Sebek. She grew up in Columbus where she graduated from St. Bonaventure High School. In 1961, Corrine married Don Rickner. She was a homemaker and worked for a short time at B-D and as a census taker. Corrine loved cooking and was into studying history. She was a member of the Lincoln Highway Association and the Oregon/California Trail Association.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Janelle) Rickner of Marion, Iowa, and Jim Rickner of Columbus, Nebraska; and two grand-dogs, Kindy and Zasma

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Rickner; parents, John and Helen Sebek, brother, Bud Sebek; and sister, Janet Wheeler

