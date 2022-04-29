Craig Bellinghausen

Craig B. Bellinghausen

April 4, 1957 – April 27, 2022

Craig Bernard Bellinghausen, 65, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children.

The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 Q Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, Nebraska.

Craig was born in Carroll, Iowa on April 4, 1957, to Bernard and Donnabell (Haverkamp) Bellinghausen. He was baptized, confirmed and attended parochial school at St. John's Catholic Church in Arcadia. He graduated from Carroll Kuemper High School in 1975 and attended Iowa State University, graduating with a double major in 1979. He later went on to receive his MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. On May 15, 1982, he married Barbara Henke at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. They were looking forward to celebrating their fortieth anniversary with a trip to Alaska in a few weeks.

Craig joined GTE Telephone Operations (now Verizon) in 1979 and went on to have a 28-year career in marketing, product management, finance, operator service and wholesale operations. The family relocated six times as Craig and Barb (who also joined the company) were transferred to other locations. Craig won many awards during his tenure, including the prestigious Leslie H. Warner Award for Technical Achievement. He retired from Verizon in 2007 and started his second career as a telecommunications consultant. In 2015, he passed the Series 7 exam and fulfilled his life-long goal of becoming a financial consultant and tax preparer. He spent seven years working at O'Malley Financial//TaxHelp in Omaha.

Craig loved sports. He played slow pitch softball and club rugby for years. He was a lifelong Iowa State fan, win or lose. He loved the Yankees, ISU and the local NFL team in every state he lived in. He followed his children's sports and rarely missed an event. He doted on his grandchildren, Livia, Jade, Grant Jr. and Layton.

He was a traveler, visiting all 50 states, Europe and China and had flown over a million miles in his lifetime. In semi-retirement, he and Barb purchased a second home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, so they could spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

His family (fondly) remembers him as the coupon king. No matter where they went or what they did, he “had a coupon for that.”

Craig is survived by his wife, Barbara Bellinghausen of Elkhorn; son, Grant (Sheeren) Bellinghausen of Weymouth, Massachusetts; grandchild, Grant Craig Bellinghausen, Jr.; son, Garrett (Julie) Bellinghausen of Kingston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Livia, Jade and Layton Bellinghausen of Kingston, Massachusetts; daughter, Grace Bellinghausen of Omaha; brothers, Tom (Connie) Bellinghausen of Saint Peters, Missouri, Dennis (Linda) Bellinghausen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brian (Angie) Bellinghausen of Omaha; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Folkers of Omaha, Carol (Frank) Grieving of Carroll, Iowa, and Joan Kristy (Bruce) Kielhorn of Pella, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Donnabell Bellinghausen; father-in-law, Donald Henke; sister-in-law, Margaret Henke; and grandson, Charles Grant Bellinghausen.

Memorials may be directed to family choice.