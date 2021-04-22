Craig Lilja

The last 45 years of his life were committed to Newman Grove. In 1975, Craig was a charter member of Civil Defense for Newman Grove (later Emergency Management), serving as its director for many years. In 1978 Craig became a member of the Newman Grove Fire and Rescue Department. He held certifications in Firefighter 1 and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He served as co-captain from the mid-1990s through present. He was fire chief from 2011-2021 and held various other positions throughout the years. He earned milestone awards for each five years with Fire and Rescue and most recently was recognized for 40 years of service.

Craig was a proud member of Newman Grove Masonic Lodge 305, and he became a Master Mason in the 1990s. Craig served as manager of the Newman Grove Pool for many years. He was also a member of the Newman Grove Clinic board.

Through all the years, one constant in Craig's life was his longtime partner. In 2014, Craig married Debra (Blokzyl) in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas – one of their favorite places to visit.

Although he could be gruff on the outside, Craig had a heart of gold on the inside. One could see that heart of gold when asking him about his cats, whom he adored. Above all else, he loved his family.