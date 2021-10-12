 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craig Melliger

  • 0

Craig F. Melliger

October 23, 1950 – October 10, 2021

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News