Craig Riley

Craig "Doc" Riley
November 2, 1950-May 24, 2020
Craig "Doc" Riley, 69, of Columbus, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Lincoln.
Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at McKown Funeral Home, with covid-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Due to restrictions, the family funeral will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Craig "Doc" Riley passed away at Bryan East Hospital (Lincoln) on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on Nov. 2, 1950, to John and LaVaun (Densmore) Riley, Jr. in Omaha. He lived 69 years devoted to his family, friends and community.
Craig loved the sport of baseball. During his early years, he played for Benson High School and Omaha Dugdales baseball teams. Craig graduated from Benson High School (Omaha) in 1968. One of his proudest moments is when his team, Omaha Dugdales, won the 1969 State Class A Junior Championship. In his later years, he enjoyed playing softball and coaching various teams, including those of his son, daughter, and even his wife.
Craig also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Many of his weekends and holidays were spent with family and friends in the duck blind, deer stand, pheasant fields, and on the lake fishing.
After graduation, Craig went on to attend Creighton University (Omaha) where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1972, and then Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine (Chicago) where he received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 1976.
On June 15, 1974, Craig was united in marriage to Joanne Lamprecht at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, Illinois. During their marriage of 45 years, they raised two children, Laura and Shaun.
Craig practiced podiatry in Columbus, York and Grand Island. He spent 39+ years helping his patients until retiring in 2018. He held various offices in the Nebraska Podiatry Association, including president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer.
Craig enjoyed being involved in various organizations. He was co-chairman of the Columbus Ducks Unlimited banquet for many years. He was also involved in Pheasants Forever. Craig was an active member of the Wagner Lakes Board of Directors for 24+ years. His roles included president, vice president, and board member. In addition, he served as treasurer of the Fish and Habitat Committee. Craig was also an avid trap shooter, shooting in several area leagues.
Craig was a podiatrist by profession, but his most cherished roles were husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be loved and missed Forever and Always...
Craig is survived by wife, Joanne Riley of Columbus; daughter, Laura (Trevor) Kingston of Omaha, grandchildren, Dylan and Riley; son, Shaun (Megan) Riley of Omaha, grandchildren: Ruby, Aiden, Peyton and Lucille (Lu); sister, Caren (Karl) Jensen of Ft. Calhoun; numerous nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by parents, John and LaVaun Riley Jr.; grandparents, John and Sarah Riley Sr.; grandparents, Earl and Vivian Densmore; brother-in-law, William Lamprecht; brother-in-law, James Lamprecht.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
