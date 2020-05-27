Craig Riley

After graduation, Craig went on to attend Creighton University (Omaha) where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1972, and then Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine (Chicago) where he received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 1976.

On June 15, 1974, Craig was united in marriage to Joanne Lamprecht at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, Illinois. During their marriage of 45 years, they raised two children, Laura and Shaun.

Craig practiced podiatry in Columbus, York and Grand Island. He spent 39+ years helping his patients until retiring in 2018. He held various offices in the Nebraska Podiatry Association, including president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer.

Craig enjoyed being involved in various organizations. He was co-chairman of the Columbus Ducks Unlimited banquet for many years. He was also involved in Pheasants Forever. Craig was an active member of the Wagner Lakes Board of Directors for 24+ years. His roles included president, vice president, and board member. In addition, he served as treasurer of the Fish and Habitat Committee. Craig was also an avid trap shooter, shooting in several area leagues.

Craig was a podiatrist by profession, but his most cherished roles were husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be loved and missed Forever and Always...