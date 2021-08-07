Crystal A. Maurer

Age 89

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the church.