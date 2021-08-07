Crystal A. Maurer
Age 89
Crystal A. Maurer, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church.