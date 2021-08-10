Crystal A. Maurer

August 29, 1931 - August 6, 2021

Crystal A. Maurer, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. With the concerns of COVID-19, masks are optional.

Crystal Maurer was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Carl and Elsie (Wennekamp) Wendt. She grew up on a farm near Platte Center, Nebraska, and attended District 72 School and then graduated from Kramer High School in 1949. After high school, she worked at First National Bank. On March 26, 1955, Crystal was united in marriage to Oliver Maurer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. They lived and worked on the Maurer farm until 1991, when they moved in to Columbus, Nebraska.