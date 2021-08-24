 Skip to main content
Crystal Maurer
Crystal Maurer

Crystal Maurer

Crystal Maurer

Age 89

Crystal A. Maurer, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service has been rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, (12.5 miles north), after the service. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church, donor or family choice.

