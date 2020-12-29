Curtis Fleeman

Curtis K. Fleeman

April 30, 1946 - December 23, 2020

Curtis K. Fleeman, 74, of Fremont, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Omaha.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Curtis Keith Fleeman was born April 30, 1946, in Lubbock, Texas. He attended grade school in Clarks, attended high school in Kearny, Texas, and joined the Marine Corps in November 1965. He served two tours in Vietnam, where reached the rank of sergeant. He received two Purple Hearts during his service, as well as the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and Rifle Marksmanship Badge.

Upon returning from Vietnam, he worked in Clarks at the Pollard Gas Station. He moved to Fremont and worked for Hipke Cleaner in Fremont and then Hormel for 37 years. He was an avid race car driver and could be found in the garage working on cars. He raced a '68 Camaro and '74 Vega in both NHRA and IHRA. He was a classic car lover and built a 1940 Ford.

He married his wife, Sue L. Norden, on Nov. 8, 1975. Curt's love of his family, friends and dog, Sammy, were apparent to all that knew him.