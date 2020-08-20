Dale Carlson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Arvid Carlson

December 29, 1949-August 19, 2020

Dale Arvid Carlson, 70, of Silver Creek, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk, with Masonic Rites. Rev. Anny Kapundy will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dale was born Dec. 29, 1949, to John Arvid and Dorothy Dale (Krumme) Carlson in Osceola. He attended Riverside Country School and graduated from Osceola High School in 1968. Dale served in the National Guard. He then began farming with his father near Silver Creek. He was an avid trap shooter, hunter and loved to fish. He also enjoyed doing word puzzles. On July 18, 1970, he was united in marriage to Patricia Rose Ostberg at the Polk Methodist Church. To this union four children were born.

He was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church and later the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Silver Creek American Legion, the Silver Creek Masonic Lodge and later the Osceola Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites, Tehama Shrine and Eastern Star.