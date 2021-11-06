Dale Dannelly

May 14, 1940 – November 4, 2021

Dale Dannelly, 81, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital-LTC in Genoa, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home followed by a time of refreshments and sharing. Private family interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska.

Dale Allen Dannelly was born May 14, 1940, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Chester and Mae (Becklam) Dannelly. He lived in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1958. On Dec. 27, 1958, Dale married his high school sweetheart, Janice “Jan” Baumgart, at the Genoa Methodist Church. They were blessed with two children (Denae and Michael) and lived/raised them in the Monroe and Columbus areas.

Dale began his 40-year career with Becton, Dickinson and Company in 1960, working online in the needle department and then transferred to the Tool & Die department to become a machinist. Eventually, he was in charge of the department and worked in conjunction with the Engineering Research and Development division, designing, fabricating and testing prototype products and equipment.

Dale loved to fish and go camping, especially to Lake Yankton in South Dakota. After retiring from Becton Dickinson, many weeks each year were spent enjoying the lake and the very special friends he and Jan came to know. Dale was an “inventor” and enjoyed making things that could make a task easier or more enjoyable to accomplish at work or at home. He could fix anything and took great pride in his home and yard. Dale was a caring husband, father, friend and neighbor and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Dale is survived by his wife, Jan Dannelly of Columbus; daughter, Denae Dannelly of Omaha; son, Michael and wife Lu Ann (Geilenkirchen) Dannelly of Fairborn, Ohio; grandson, Marcus Dannelly of Miamisburg, Ohio; granddaughter, Tricia and husband Liam Bailey of Fort Eustis, Virginia; great-grandson, Maverick Bailey; sister-in-law, Opal Dannelly of Richmond, Kentucky; sister, Charlotte Maier of Clermont, Florida; brother, Dana and wife LaVae Dannelly of Genoa; sister-in-law, Shirley Baumgart of Columbus; sister-in-law, Karola (Dittmar) Baumgart and her fiancé Lonnie “Ed” Otto of Monroe; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mae Dannelly; brother, Robert Dannelly; and brother-in-law, Larry Baumgart.

Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.