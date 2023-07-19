Dale A. Buhl

November 21, 1947 - July 16, 2023

Dale A. Buhl, 75, of rural Lindsay, Nebraska, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Newman Grove, Nebraska, with Pastor Terry Buol officiating. Burial will follow at St. Ansgar's (Rosenborg) Cemetery in rural Lindsay, Nebraska. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Dale Arne Buhl, son of Arne and Irene (Stone) Buhl, was born Nov. 21, 1947, at Columbus, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Looking Glass Methodist Church. He attended District 40 near Lindsay, Nebraska, through the eighth grade and then Newman Grove High School, graduating in 1965. After high school, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years. He entered the United States Army National Guard and served from 1967 – 1973 while also farming with his dad and brothers.

On July 10, 1976, Dale was united in marriage to Mary Jo Kadavy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. They made their home southwest of Lindsay, Nebraska, settling on the original Buhl family homestead. They were blessed with three loving daughters, Jessica, Crystal and Ginger. Dale farmed with his brothers and drove bus for Newman Grove Public Schools. He also served as a substitute mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service out of Newman Grove.

Dale was a lifelong member of Looking Glass Methodist Church, where he held various offices over the years. He served as treasurer of the Walker Township Board for 36 years, was a past president of Scandia Mutual Insurance and was a member of American Legion Post #73 of Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Dale enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball, farming and going to Husker football games. He loved driving the bus, especially taking kids to sporting events. He especially enjoyed cheering the wrestling team on. He was a gun enthusiast and also took pride in showing off his restored 1975 Dodge Power Wagon. Dale was a long-time fan of Hank Williams, Jr. and loved attending his concerts with his family.

Dale is survived by his wife, Mary Jo of Lindsay; daughter, Jessica (Tyler Chicoine) and children Jackson, Reese and Kingston of Milford; daughter, Crystal (Shane Vetick) and children Cooper, Porter and Morgan of Malcolm; daughter, Ginger (Tyson Jorgensen) and children Ty, Beckett and Kelton of Lindsay; brothers, Verne (Nancy) Buhl, Darrell (Jeanne) Buhl and Delwyn Buhl, all of Lindsay; brothers-in-law, Ernie Kabourek of Wahoo and Dan Kadavy of Dwight; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Darrell) Kubik of Lincoln and Charlene Havlovic of Brainard; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Irene Buhl; parents-in-law, Joseph and Marie Kadavy; sisters-in-law, Judy Kabourek and Laurie Kadavy; brother-in-law, Bob Havlovic; and niece, Annette Kabourek.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.