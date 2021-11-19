Dale Euchner

January 21, 1930 – November 14, 2021

Dale Euchner, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating and military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, Nov. 22, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Family interment will be at 1:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Dale W. Euchner was born on Jan. 21, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, to William and Alice (Bonnason) Euchner. He was baptized on Aug. 23, 1931, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo and was confirmed on Aug. 19, 1945, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hudson, Iowa.

Dale graduated from Hudson Consolidated School in 1948. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving for four years and discharged as a staff sergeant. Following his discharge, he owned and operated a grocery store in Hudson. During this time, Dale enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College. Upon selling the store, he transferred to the University of Iowa where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business majoring in industrial relations.

Dale joined GTE in 1957, and was assigned as district commercial manager in Columbus. Later assignments included those of personnel assistant and director of personnel for GTE Midwest Operations covering the states of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, with its headquarters located in Grinnell, Iowa.

Dale and Elaine Muhle were married on Sept. 13, 1958 at her family's St. John's Lutheran Church (Shell Creek), north of Columbus.

In 1963, Dale was transferred to GTE Illinois as director of personnel residing in Bloomington, Illinois. In 1973, he was transferred to the corporate headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut and assumed the position of director of personnel planning. Subsequent positions included director of management placement and director of executive manpower development responsible for identifying candidates for 26 president positions.

In 1978, Dale assumed the position of regional director of staffing and development for a newly-created southern region headquarters located in Irving, Texas, a position he held until taking early retirement in 1982 when he moved his family to York, Nebraska.

While with GTE, Dale was involved in many civic and professional activities including district director and regional vice president positions with the American Society for Personnel Administration, chairman of the Personnel Committee for the Illinois Telephone Association, president of the McLean County Association for Retarded Children and Fire and Police Commissioner for the City of Normal, Illinois.

Dale was active in York. He was a former member and past president of the York Sertoma Club, a former member and past president of the York United Way and served as a York County commissioner for five-and-a-half years.

Upon arrival in York, Dale owned and operated ServiceMaster of York for five years. He then worked part time at True Value Hardware for about 15 years.

In 2013, Dale and Elaine sold their acreage in York and relocated to Columbus to be near Elaine's family. Both became members of Peace Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish Dale's memory are his son, David Euchner of Lincoln; grandchildren, Mykahla, Rebekah and Brenna Euchner of Orlando, Florida; and brother, Glenn Euchner of Harlan, Iowa.

Preceding Dale in death were his parents, William and Alice Euchner; wife, Elaine Euchner; son, Brian Euchner; daughter, Debra Euchner; brothers, Marion Euchner and Norman Euchner; and sister, Marlys Greening.

Memorials are suggested to the Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Program.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.