Dale Euchner Nov 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale EuchnerJanuary 21, 1930 - November 14, 2021 Tags Dale Euchner Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Bannon appears in court on contempt charges These dunes on Mars look like white chocolate candy bars AP These dunes on Mars look like white chocolate candy bars Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative AP Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative These ancient trees in Madagascar stand proud at 100 feet tall AP These ancient trees in Madagascar stand proud at 100 feet tall