Dale Gilsdorf

Dale L. Gilsdorf

March 29, 1950-July 16, 2020

Dale L. Gilsdorf, 70, of Humphrey, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Humphrey.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Reverend Donna Goltry will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763 and the American Legion Riders Post 16. Memorials are requested to the Humphrey Veterans Memorial Fund.

Dale was born March 29, 1950, in rural Lindsay, to Marvin, Sr. and Rhoda (Farmer) Gilsdorf. He graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School.

Dale served in the United States Army from Jan. 16, 1969 to Jan. 15, 1971. While serving in Vietnam, he was a gunner. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal and Bronze Star. Dale received his Purple Heart on Dec. 26, 1969.