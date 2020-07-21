Dale Gilsdorf

Dale L. Gilsdorf
March 29, 1950-July 16, 2020
Dale L. Gilsdorf, 70, of Humphrey, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Humphrey.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Reverend Donna Goltry will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763 and the American Legion Riders Post 16. Memorials are requested to the Humphrey Veterans Memorial Fund.
Dale was born March 29, 1950, in rural Lindsay, to Marvin, Sr. and Rhoda (Farmer) Gilsdorf. He graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School.
Dale served in the United States Army from Jan. 16, 1969 to Jan. 15, 1971. While serving in Vietnam, he was a gunner. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Service Medal, two Overseas Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal and Bronze Star. Dale received his Purple Heart on Dec. 26, 1969.
On Nov. 1, 1975, he married Betty in Norfolk. The couple were blessed with two sons, Shane and Cory. Dale served as a rural route carrier for the Post Office in Norfolk for 23 years. Dale was a talented mechanic and fabricator who loved working on Chevy muscle cars and antique Harley motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Shane Gilsdorf and Cory Gilsdorf, both of Lincoln; siblings: Harvey (Kathy) Gilsdorf of Humphrey, Jim Gilsdorf of Genoa, Janie (Paul) Hartford of Monroe, Daniel (Cathy) Gilsdorf of Columbus, Julie Young of Lincoln, and Theresa (Jim) Formanek of Lindsay; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin, Jr.; and uncles and aunts.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Resseguie Funeral Home
Service information
10:30AM
506 S. Main Street
Madison, NE 68748
