Dale Jedlicka

Dale Allen Jedlicka

July 7, 1964-June 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Socially distanced seating will be observed for the Mass and vigil; those in attendance are required to wear face masks as well as for the visitation. Visitation with no family present will be held from 4-6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at St. Isidore's, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Guidelines outlined by the Directed Health Measures mandate 25 people will be allowed to enter the church at one time. Interment will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorials can be directed towards family wishes.