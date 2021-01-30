Dale Parker
March 11, 1941 – January 28, 2021
Dale Parker, 79, of Genoa, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital.
Private family services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek with Military Honors by Silver Creek American Legion Post #263. Public visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. Interment is in Silver Creek Cemetery.
The service on Wednesday will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Dale A. Parker was born March 11, 1941, in Hinton, Iowa, to Lee and Matilda (Bentjen) Parker. He received his education in Wakefield, Nebraska, graduating in 1959. Dale worked for the Reece Wooden Shoe Factory and at the Ford dealership as a mechanic before entering the U.S. Army in 1964. He was stationed in Korea.
In July of 1966, Dale was united in marriage to Lois Bivens in Silver Creek. Dale worked at Becton-Dickinson in Columbus for 35 years setting up machinery. Dale was also a musician for 35 years playing with the “Country Ramblers,” who were recently inducted in the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He enjoyed music, golfing, fishing and was a member of the American Legion.
Dale is survived by his son, Todd (Stephanie) Parker of Omaha; grandchildren, Aaron, Matthew, and Lillian Parker; brother, Charlie Parker of Norfolk; sister, Donna Belitz of Columbus; brother, Robert (Joyce) Parker of Columbus; sister, Diana (Dave) Krause of Columbus; and brother Dennis Parker of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, in December; parents, Lee and Matilda Parker; brother-in-law, Ray Belitz; and sister-in-law, Colleen Parker.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.