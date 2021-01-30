Dale Parker

March 11, 1941 – January 28, 2021

Dale Parker, 79, of Genoa, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek with Military Honors by Silver Creek American Legion Post #263. Public visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. Interment is in Silver Creek Cemetery.

The service on Wednesday will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Dale A. Parker was born March 11, 1941, in Hinton, Iowa, to Lee and Matilda (Bentjen) Parker. He received his education in Wakefield, Nebraska, graduating in 1959. Dale worked for the Reece Wooden Shoe Factory and at the Ford dealership as a mechanic before entering the U.S. Army in 1964. He was stationed in Korea.