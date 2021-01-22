Dale Plugge

November 29, 1928 – January 20, 2021

Dale Plugge, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The family requires that masks be mandatory at the visitation and service. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Dale was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Alfred and Mathilda Ann (Korte) Plugge. He attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Kramer High School in 1946 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1950.

Upon graduation, he was recruited by Walt Behlen to join Behlen Mfg. Co. as an engineer and was employed there for 20 years as engineering manager. He then pursued his own interests as partner in Evans-Plugge Co. and as partner and president of Tran-Tec Corp. Along with Cliff Schroeder, he was also co-owner of Westside Industrial Corporation.