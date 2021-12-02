Dale Ryba

September 5, 1952 – November 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9 - 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in rural Bellwood with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Dale M. Ryba was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Pensacola, Florida, to Carl and Barbara (Roelle) Ryba. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1970 and went on to marry Deb (Nelson) Jensen on July 1, 1972. Dale served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam from September 1971 – September 1975. Following the service, he moved back to Columbus where he worked for Northern Propane and the City of Columbus. During this time, Dale attended Platte College and received his degree in drafting. He then went to work for NPPD until retiring in 2017. On May 4, 2013, Dale was united in marriage to Edie (Jensen) Christopher in Columbus. In addition to being a member of the American Legion, Dale was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and camping. He was a Cornhusker football fanatic and was always picking up new hobbies, including woodworking and aerial videography. In recent years, Dale embraced going on fishing trips and traveling with friends and family.