Dale Ryba Nov 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale RybaSeptember 5, 1952 – November 29. 2021 Tags Dale Ryba Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony Omicron variant spotlights the dangers of vaccine inequality AP Omicron variant spotlights the dangers of vaccine inequality WH: Travel restrictions meant to protect not punish AP WH: Travel restrictions meant to protect not punish Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for trial AP Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for trial