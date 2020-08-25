 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dale "Shoeman" Henggeler
View Comments

Dale "Shoeman" Henggeler

{{featured_button_text}}

Dale “Shoeman” Henggeler

September 16, 1954-August 22, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Dale Henggeler, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News