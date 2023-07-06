September 27, 1940—July 4, 2023

Dana Christman, 82, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Genoa Medical Facility Long Term Care.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at First Church of Monroe with Pastor Connie Kramer officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and continue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska.

Dana E. Christman was born on Sept. 27, 1940, in Genoa, to William and Pauline (Strain) Christman. He attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1957. On Sept. 3, 1961, Dana was united in marriage to Judy Andreasen at St. Ansgar Rosenborg Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with four children.

Dana was a lifelong Platte County farmer. He continued the family tradition of planting sweet corn and always planted enough to share with family and neighbors. He was a member of the Platte County Ag Society, Platte County Farm Bureau and was a Genoa FFA member. He was a longtime member of the Genoa United Methodist Church, served on the Bunker Hill school board and served as leader of Bunker Hill 4-H.

Dana’s grandfather, Howard Christman, bought a 1930 C Case steel wheel tractor. In the 1980s, Dana and his son Kevin restored this tractor, known as Ol’ Sodie, and built their own tractor pulling sled, Lil’ Red. Through the years, they won hundreds of trophies competing in antique tractor pulls. Dana also enjoyed restoring gas engines and attending gas engine shows with his father and uncles.

Dana is survived by his wife, Judy Christman of Monroe; son, Kevin (Jennie) Christman of St. Edward; grandson, Brady (Meredith) Christman; great-grandsons, Conor, Maverick and Cash; grandson, Billy (Lindsey) Christman; great-grandchildren, Brandtley, Bohen and Bergan; grandson, Brennan (Dani) Christman; great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Lennox and Koralyn; daughter, Kelli (Jeff) Morris of Genoa; grandson, Seth (Brittne) Morris; great-grandchildren, Mae and Cal; grandson, Logan Morris; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Blaise; grandson, Spencer (Katie) Morris; daughter, Traci (Ron) Sempek of Columbus; granddaughter, Nicole (John) Kliment; great-granddaughters, Sadie and Paisley; granddaughter, Shelby (Nathan) Ulrich; great-granddaughters, Quinn and Hadley; granddaughter, Courtney (Luke) Cadzow ; great-grandson, Hudson; daughter, Terri (Randy) Engstrom of Columbus; granddaughter, Chelsey (Brett) Schaecher; great-grandchildren, Eivin, Esmae, Emmet and Eliza; grandson, Tyler (Cheyenne) Engstrom; and great-grandchildren, Breklynn and Hendryx.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pauline Christman; sister, Julie Garrison Elznic; parents-in-law, Francis and Rosie Andreasen; and step-mother-in-law, Violet Andreasen.

