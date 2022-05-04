Dana Thompson

Dana A. Thompson

May 7, 1960 - May 1, 2022

Dana A. Thompson, 61, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with the Rev. Becky Beckmann officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. Inurnment in Shell Creek Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Dana Andrew Thompson, son of Bernhard and Lola Margaret (Sexton) Thompson, was born on May 7, 1960, at the Tilden Community Hospital in Tilden, Nebraska. Due to complications during his birth, doctors weren't sure if Dana would survive and he was baptized the next day in the hospital. Dana attended school at District 18 in Platte County and later attended Newman Grove High School.

Dana was united in marriage to Debra Otto on July 13, 1979, in Yankton, South Dakota. To this union two children were born: David and Dena. The couple later divorced. On June 9, 2007, in Niobrara, Nebraska, Dana married Mollie Doremus.

During his life, Dana worked for the City of Newman Grove, A & B Pools, the Sellersburg, Indiana Water Department, and finally as a welder at Lindsay Corporation where Dana worked for 27 years until his health forced him to retire in 2020. Dana was a member of Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and a former member of the Newman Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Dana enjoyed camping, fishin, and driving his Ford pickup, the “Old Blue '52.” He especially enjoyed quality time with his family, friends and dogs.

Dana is survived by his children, David (Cindy) Thompson of Columbus and Dena (David) Gomez of Newman Grove; step-daughter, Brandy Stoffel of Grand Island; step-son, John Stoffel of Columbus; grandchildren, Kelsey Thompson, Kylie McDonald, Mersadi (Dave) Koliha and their daughter Adalynn, Maria (Alex Broyhill) Thompson, Isabel Gomez, Kaleb Thompson, Kailin Stoffel and Rylin Stoffel; sisters, Nancy Landen of Newman Grove and Myrtle (Mike) Vrbka of Columbus; brother, David (Terrie) Thompson of Newman Grove; and sister-in-law, Jeannie Patzel of Newman Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mollie Thompson; brother, Douglas Thompson; nephew, Steve Thompson; and brother-in-law, Leeland Landen.