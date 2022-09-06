Daniel Bialas

Daniel Lawrence Bialas

November 16, 1931 - September 2, 2022

Daniel Lawrence Bialas, 90, of Silver Creek, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2022, at Genoa Community Hospital in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow (rural Genoa) with the Rev. William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Krakow with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post 151 and United States Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Daniel was born to Charles and Mary (Sturek) Bialas on Nov. 16, 1931, on the family farm in Nance County near Fullerton. Daniel had a lively upbringing with many siblings. He learned how to work hard but also to have fun. He attended Catholic school at Ss. Peter and Paul in Krakow, where he boarded. He then attended District 58 “the Red Top School” in Nance County until eighth grade. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1950. One of his proudest moments was being mentioned in the Omaha World-Herald after a smashing victory in football over David City during his senior year.

After graduating from high school, Daniel was drafted and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany and served in the anti-aircraft battalion. He enjoyed his time in the Army, with one of his fondest memories being a visit to Rome and seeing Pope Pius XII, as well as visiting Switzerland.

Upon returning home, Daniel farmed with family members before starting his own farm in Nance County, and after his marriage, helped his in-laws on their farm. Over the years, he grew crops and raised pigs. In later years, he worked for Husker Co-op in Silver Creek.

Daniel wed the love of his life, Emily Kula, on Sept. 2, 1959. To this union, five children were born: Gary, Danette, Darlene, Lisa and Tricia.

Daniel was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Polka music was frequently in the house and he loved to travel with Emily to local dances as well as yearly trips to Polka Days in Minnesota. He delighted his family in being an amateur harmonica, button accordion and violin player. He was a people person and jokester, teasing others and telling stories were a great pastime. As the family’s chief taste tester, he often stole a piece of dessert or a swipe of frosting before it was served, just to make sure it was fit for the rest of the family. One of his specialties was Daniel’s homemade Polish brandy, for which he was widely known and which he shared with many. In retirement, he was an avid gardener, making sure nearly all of Nance County had a good potato supply. He invited his grandkids out often to show them the garden, as well as the handmade garden hoes he gifted to family. With a mischievous smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, he always got a kick out of breaking the rules so his grandkids could have a little more fun.

Daniel lived prayerfully his entire life. His faith was the foundation of his life and a constant support to his family. He was a lifetime member and supporter of Ss. Peter and Paul, Krakow, and served on the Parish Council. A rosary was never far from his grasp, and when talking of events going on in the world, Daniel would simply reply that we “need to pray.”

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Emily; son, Gary Bialas (special friend Kelli Stankoski) of Silver Creek; daughters, Danette (Mark) Arduser of Battle Creek, Darlene (Dan) Wetovick of Fullerton, Lisa Ferguson of Columbus and Tricia (Jim) Wennekamp of Battle Creek; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Walt (Beverly) Bialas of Genoa, Richard Bialas of Columbus and Johnny (Maxine) Bialas of Fullerton; sister-in-law, Rita Bialas of Lincoln; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law from the Kula family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Edward, Louie, Steve, Lloyd and Leonard; four sisters, Frances, Belle, Rosie and Dorothy; two infant sisters; in-laws, Alex and Mary Kula; grandson, Parker Ferguson; and great-granddaughter, Violet Steele.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.