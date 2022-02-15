Daniel “Dan” Sanne

July 29, 1972 - February 12, 2022

Daniel “Dan” Sanne, 49, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bryan Health East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. He put up a courageous fight against several chronic medical conditions by keeping his faith and sharing his wonderful sense of humor and wit with all those around him.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dan was born July 29, 1972, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Bill and Bonnie (Halsey) Sanne. He attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated in 1990. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford and received a degree in auto body technology in 1992. He had a lifelong love of cars working as an auto collision manager and estimator for many years, purchasing his own shop in 2019. He was known for his amazing paint jobs receiving recognition in national car magazines and paint shows. Four of the cars he painted were featured in the Charlie's Angels 2 movie.

In 2005, Dan became a registered EMT and served as a volunteer on the Columbus Fire Department for 12 years. He transported patients to and from hospital settings and also worked as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation technician. In 2011, he received an associate degree in nursing from Central Community College in Columbus. He served as both a club officer and member of the board of trustees of the Elks Association for many years, helping coordinate several community activities and events.

His proudest moments were time spent with his family and friends. He met his wife, Brenda Kozisek, his senior year in high school, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1995, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where Dan was a baptized and confirmed member. From this union came two children whom he loved with all his heart — son Trevor and daughter Amber. Dan loved traveling, golfing and hunting and was an avid Huskers and 49ers fan. He worked in construction out of high school for a few years and enjoyed working on remodeling projects at home.

Dan is survived by wife, Brenda Sanne of Columbus; son, Trevor Sanne (fiancée Molly Rausch) of Omaha; daughter, Amber Sanne of Columbus; parents, Bill and Bonnie Sanne of Columbus; parents-in-law, Ken and Ellen Kozisek of Columbus; brother, Ryan (Shari) Sanne of Lincoln; brother, Matt (Briana) Sanne of Omaha; brother-in-law, Eric (Iris) Kozisek of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law, Angie (Adam) Wade of Wray, Colorado; nephews, Tyler and Cameron Sanne of Lincoln, Jackson Sanne of Omaha and Payton Wade of Wray, Colorado; and nieces, Katelyn Sanne of Omaha, Josie Wade of Wray, Colorado, and Lia and Ali Kozisek of Aurora, Colorado.

Dan was preceded in death by grandparents, Avalt and Lorraine Sanne and Fred and Etta Halsey.

In lieu of flowers, plants or stones, memorial are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Research or the American Heart Association.

