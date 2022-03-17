Daniel Dubas

April 26, 1939 - March 16, 2022

Daniel Dubas, of Columbus, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. on Friday at St. Isidore Church with a 6 p.m. vigil service to follow. Visitation continues Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Daniel Dubas was born April 26, 1939, in Nance County to Frank and Frances (Shefcyk) Dubas, Sr. He grew up on the family farm in Nance County. He attended Mt. Zion Country Schools. Dan joined the U.S. Army and served from 1960-1962 in Germany. Dan married Betsy Steenson on Oct. 20, 1962, in Wolbach, Nebraska. Dan farmed for a time before moving to Columbus where he worked for Loup Power District as a mechanic. Dan later moved into his own business, DD Auto Sales and repair. Following his retirement, Dan and Betsy wintered in Florida until failing health kept them here.

Dan enjoyed gardening, loved all animals, spending time at the fire pit with family and friends and listening to polka music. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Eagles Club, American Legion and the VFW.

Dan is survived by his wife, Betsy Dubas of Columbus; daughter, Carolyn (Jim) Brandt of Omaha; daughter, Nancy (Tim) Jarecke of Lincoln; daughter, Darlene (Joe) Feldman of Omaha; daughter, Jane Yrkoski of Columbus; daughter, Angie (Shawn) Greisen of Valley; seven grandsons; seven granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Kozak of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Dubas, Sr; brothers, Leo, Steve, Frank, Emil, Dean, Al, Lou and Larry; and sisters, Helen (Kozak), Anne (Bialas) and Jeanette (Urkoski).