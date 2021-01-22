Daniel Eisenmenger
July 6, 1935 – January 20, 2021
Daniel Eisenmenger, 85, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Private family interment with military honors, will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Mask are required.
Daniel Edward Eisenmenger was born July 6, 1935, in Humphrey, to Mark and Florence (Steffes) Eisenmenger. He was a graduate of Humphrey St. Francis Class of 1953 and served in the United States Army from October 27, 1955, through July 26, 1957.
Daniel was the beloved husband of Kay (Wunderlich) Eisenmenger. They were married on Feb. 7, 1959, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. Kay entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2014.
Daniel was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Before his stroke in November 2014, he enjoyed many years of card club, bus trips to the casino, golfing, bowling, and watching all sports. He worked most of his life at the Farmers CO-OP in Humphrey until his retirement in 1997.
Dan is survived by his son, Patrick (Brenda) Eisenmenger of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Teri (Jon) Howard of Columbus, Nebraska, and Ann (Scott) Ortmeier of Beemer, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John (Bernie) Eisenmenger of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Lenore Wemhoff, Ann (Ron) Denkinger, and Rita (Sonny) Herink, all of Humphrey, Nebraska; and brother-in-law, Fritz Foltz of Rosholt, South Dakota.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Florence Eisenmenger; wife, Kay Eisenmenger; sister, Doris Foltz; and brother-in-law, Ray Wemhoff.
A special thanks to the staff at Brookestone Acres, who have taken such wonderful care of Dan for the last six years!
Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family or St. Francis Church or School.
