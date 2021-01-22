Daniel Eisenmenger

July 6, 1935 – January 20, 2021

Daniel Eisenmenger, 85, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Private family interment with military honors, will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Mask are required.

Daniel Edward Eisenmenger was born July 6, 1935, in Humphrey, to Mark and Florence (Steffes) Eisenmenger. He was a graduate of Humphrey St. Francis Class of 1953 and served in the United States Army from October 27, 1955, through July 26, 1957.

Daniel was the beloved husband of Kay (Wunderlich) Eisenmenger. They were married on Feb. 7, 1959, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. Kay entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2014.