Daniel Gondringer

  0

Daniel G. Gondringer

July 19, 1970 - March 14, 2022

Daniel G. Gondringer, 51 of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Daniel was born July 19, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska, and was adopted into the family of Mark and Wilma (Hopkins) Gondringer. Dan attended Shelby High School in Shelby, Nebraska and has lived in Lincoln since he was 17. Dan was certified dog trainer and warehouse worker.

Dan is survived by his step-father, Chuck Fowler of Columbus; and two nieces and their families, Taylor (Jordan) Eckholt of Columbus and Tess (Aaron) Wescoat of Hastings.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Mark Gondringer; mother, Wilma Fowler; and sister, SueAnn DeVries.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

