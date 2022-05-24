Daniel Gondringer

Daniel G. Gondringer
Graveside service for Daniel G. Gondringer, who died March 14, 2022, in Lincoln, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the Shelby Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
