Daniel Lueders

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Henry Lueders

August 20, 1950-September 16, 2020

Daniel Henry Lueders, 70, passed away in his home surrounded by his wife of 50 years as well as his children and grandchildren, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1C/The Sanctuary in Columbus. Visitation will be from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, also at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Lunch will be served immediately following service, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for further designation.

Please follow all CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and service. Seating capacity in the sanctuary will be 240 people, with other seating available in the east gym. The service will be available via livestream and can be accessed at www.1cchurch.com/messages or www.facebook.com/1cchurch.