Daniel Mahoney

Daniel “Dan” M. Mahoney
May 22, 1957-May 22, 2020
Daniel “Dan” M. Mahoney, 63, of Columbus, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home in Columbus.
There will be a private family service held at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, with Deacon Harlan Long officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery, St. Edward. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Please call the funeral home for the family's contact information.
There will be a video of the service for Dan on his obituary page of our website following the services.
Daniel “Dan” Martin Mahoney, son of Leo and Joan (Werts) Mahoney and his twin Donald James, were born on May 22, 1957, at St. Catherine's Hospital in Omaha. Dan was baptized and confirmed at St. Edward Catholic Church. He attended school and graduated from St. Edward High School in 1975.
Dan worked for Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 38 years. He was an avid Husker and Cowboys football fan. He was also very active in the NA community, and sponsored many people on their road to recovery. He was the “Best Uncle Ever” and made sure to teach his nieces and nephews to say this by giving them a dollar.
Dan is survived by his parents, Leo and Joan Mahoney of St. Edward; twin brother, Donald (Carol) Mahoney of Norfolk; sisters, Karen (Terry) Penne of Belgrade and Kay (Jeff) Hellbusch of St. Edward; nieces and nephews: Kara (Luke) Choyeski of Kearney, Kaylee (Tanner) Focken of Gothenburg, Eric (Jill) Penne of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tyler Hellbusch and fiancé Gabby Christiansen of Fullerton, Karli Hellbusch and fiancé Austin Calkins of Norfolk, Kenna Hellbusch of St. Edward, Kyle Koerting of Norfolk, Kristi (Alan) Schoenauer of Omaha; great-nieces and nephews: Kinlee and Karsyn Choyeski, Christopher and Max Penne, Emma and Jake Schoenauer, and Elise and Adilyn Koerting; along with other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Vesta (Jackson) Mahoney, and Martin and Mildred (Thomazin) Werts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home, St. Edward
