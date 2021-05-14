Daniel Riley

Daniel H. Riley
July 27, 1937 – May 12, 2021
Daniel H. Riley, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Genoa Long Term Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Daniel H. Riley was born July 27, 1937, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to H.B. and Maree (McGerr) Riley. He graduated from Fairbury High School. Dan went on to St. Benedict's in Atchison, Kansas, and received a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree. Dan met Sandra Ayers Ellico in Kansas City, and they were married on Sept. 11, 1965. They made their first home in Fairbury, where Dan worked as a salesman at Riley Motors. In 1967 the family moved to Columbus to be a partner and then sole owner of Rogers-Riley. In semi-retirement, Dan continued as a consultant for Cosgriff fundraising for many community improvements around the Midwest.
Dan was a dedicated father and community member. He took an active role in the Catholic community, especially St. Isidore Parish in the building of the church. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Elks Club.
Dan enjoyed times with friends and family, playing golf, hosting dinners and closing a deal or two. His dedicated support to his family will be greatly missed as he moves on to his reward.
Dan was a beloved father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Riley of Columbus, Nebraska; daughters, Maria Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri, and Angie Riley and Chris True of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sons, Hugh B. Riley of York, Nebraska, and John Riley of Seattle; grandchildren, Josh Bettenhausen, Sydney (Austin) Oehrke, Mackenzie Thomas, Syllivan Riley, Riley Thomas and Sandra Toshiko Riley; and sister, Maree Riley of Norfolk, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.B. and Maree Riley; brother, William H. Riley; and sister, Kay Gatz.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.