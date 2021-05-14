Daniel Riley

Daniel H. Riley

July 27, 1937 – May 12, 2021

Daniel H. Riley, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Genoa Long Term Care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Daniel H. Riley was born July 27, 1937, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to H.B. and Maree (McGerr) Riley. He graduated from Fairbury High School. Dan went on to St. Benedict's in Atchison, Kansas, and received a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree. Dan met Sandra Ayers Ellico in Kansas City, and they were married on Sept. 11, 1965. They made their first home in Fairbury, where Dan worked as a salesman at Riley Motors. In 1967 the family moved to Columbus to be a partner and then sole owner of Rogers-Riley. In semi-retirement, Dan continued as a consultant for Cosgriff fundraising for many community improvements around the Midwest.