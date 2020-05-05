Daniel Wemhoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel A. Wemhoff

April 13, 1951-May 1, 2020

Daniel A Wemhoff, 69, of Columbus, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Ross officiating. Visitation without the family present will be from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to directed health care measures, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Burial will be in the St. Patrick and Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center, with military honors provided by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.