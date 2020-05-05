Daniel Wemhoff

Daniel A. Wemhoff
April 13, 1951-May 1, 2020
Daniel A Wemhoff, 69, of Columbus, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Ross officiating. Visitation without the family present will be from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to directed health care measures, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Burial will be in the St. Patrick and Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center, with military honors provided by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.
The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Dan was born on April 13, 1951, to parents Edwin and Marie (Nave) Wemhoff. He grew up on a farm west of Platte Center. He attended St Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and then graduated from Platte Center High School. In 1971, Dan joined the Army and completed advanced training in maintenance at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. He was stationed with 79th Construction Engineering Company in Karlsruhe, Germany, attaining rank of Specialist 4th Class. He was honorably discharged in 1974, and then returned to the Columbus area. His career included work in construction and maintenance. Dan retired from the maintenance department at Columbus Community Hospital in 2018.
He was an active member of St. Anthony's Parish in Columbus, and also served as member and past president of the Granville Cemetery Association. He enjoyed spending time with siblings, Husker baseball and football, Sheephead and golfing.
He is survived by his siblings: sister-in law, Mary Ann Wemhoff of Pilger; brothers: Alvin (Janet) of Belgrade, John (Beverly) of Platte Center, Arnie (Anne) of Fullerton, Jim (Mary) of Platte Center, Dale (Kathy) of Norfolk, Bill (Sharon) of Platte Center, Ted (Cindy) of Platte Center; sisters: Rita (Brad) Sallinger of Doniphan and Carolyn (Steve) Brouillette of Hastings; many nieces and nephews; uncles, Gerard Wemhoff of Omaha and Hal Hensle of California; and aunt, Lenore Wemhoff of Humphrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ron; and infant sister, Mary.
Dan will be missed greatly.
