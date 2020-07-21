Danielle Naslund (Meyer)

On June 16, 2007, Danielle and Matthew Naslund were married in Kearney. Danielle and Matthew share two children.

Danielle's patience with children and her background working in a daycare, prepared her well for her career. She passed down her ferocious love of reading to her children, Kiele and Bennett, and built them an extensive home library.

Kiele, her 11-year old daughter, is crafty like her mom. They enjoyed spending time together and doing random acts of kindness. Bennett, her six-year-old son, has her quick wit and happy nature. He could never get enough hugs and cuddles from her.

Danielle loved her children more than anything, and made sure to instill in her children the same values she held dear, including generosity and thankfulness. Danielle loved to laugh, had a beautiful smile and made friends easily. She had a huge heart and was loved by her friends, family, students and fellow teachers.