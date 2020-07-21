Danielle Naslund (Meyer)

Danielle Rae Naslund (Meyer)
September 29, 1980-July 18, 2020
After a courageous battle with cancer, Danielle Rae Naslund (Meyer), 39, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Public visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, also at McKown Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Since purple was Danielle's favorite color, the family would like to request that you wear purple in honor of Danielle. Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the public visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that all gifts and memorials be designated for Kiele and Bennett's educational fund.
Danielle was born Sept. 29, 1980, in Kearney, to Susan (Sobieszyk) Potter and Ray Meyer. She was raised in Kearney and attended Kearney Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1998. Danielle was the founding member of the flag squad. She was baptized at New Life Church in Kearney.
Danielle attended UNK, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She began her career at Gibbon Elementary School, teaching Title 1. She then taught third grade for four years at Dalhart ISD in Texas, and eight years for Columbus Public Schools, teaching fourth grade at West Park Elementary.
On June 16, 2007, Danielle and Matthew Naslund were married in Kearney. Danielle and Matthew share two children.
Danielle's patience with children and her background working in a daycare, prepared her well for her career. She passed down her ferocious love of reading to her children, Kiele and Bennett, and built them an extensive home library.
Kiele, her 11-year old daughter, is crafty like her mom. They enjoyed spending time together and doing random acts of kindness. Bennett, her six-year-old son, has her quick wit and happy nature. He could never get enough hugs and cuddles from her.
Danielle loved her children more than anything, and made sure to instill in her children the same values she held dear, including generosity and thankfulness. Danielle loved to laugh, had a beautiful smile and made friends easily. She had a huge heart and was loved by her friends, family, students and fellow teachers.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew Naslund of Columbus; her children, Kiele and Bennett of Columbus; parents, Gary and Susan Potter of Kearney, and Ray Meyer of Dayton, Oregon; brother, Chais (Shawna) Meyer of Kearney; sister, Ciara (Lee) Chestnut of Eagle, Idaho; step sisters: Melanie (Alan) Baldwin of Harlem, Georgia, Jennifer (Brian) Love of Dearing, Georgia, Kristi Potter of Taylors, South Carolina, Stephanie (Alan) Johnson of Thomson, Georgia; in-laws, Gary and Jane Naslund of Kearney; brother-in-law, Adam (Janell) Naslund of Cody; sister-in-law, Tina (Isaias) Lorenzo of Axtell; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
