Darlene Herchenbach

May 2, 1935 - October 7, 2022

Darlene Herchenbach, of Columbus, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is on Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Darlene Herchenbach was born May 2, 1935, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Florence and Augusta (Schumacher) Kruse. She grew up in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1954. Darlene worked at the city meat market until her marriage to Jerry Herchenbach on Jan. 26, 1957, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey. Jerry and Darlene resided on the family farm where she was a homemaker raising their four children.

Darlene enjoyed doing crafts, baking, gardening and bowling. Her biggest joy was taking care of her children and grandchildren. Darlene was also a devoted wife to her husband Jerry. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Jerry Herchenbach of Columbus; son, Rick (Mary) Herchenbach of Lincoln; son, Terry (Lori) Herchenbach of rural Lindsay; daughter, Mary Beth (Dennis) Hare of Overland Park, Kansas; son, Bob (Jami) Herchenbach of Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Travis, Tiffany, Kelsey, Kyle, Adam, Bailey, Daniel, Riley, Tanner and Carter; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Carol) Kruse of Norfolk; and brother, Darrell (Jan) Kruse of Omaha.

Darlene in preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Augusta Kruse; sister, Dolores Johnson; brother, Duane Kruse; and sister, Doris Preister.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family for later designation.