Darlene Shrader

October 22, 1927 - November 8, 2020

Darlene Shrader, 93, of Crete, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020.

A memorial service to celebrate Darlene's life will be held in the future at Camp Moses Merrill.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Douglas, Wyoming, to Con and Blanch (Jones) Edwards. She started school at Happy Hollow, which was a rural school district near Douglas, Wyoming. In 1934, her parents moved the family to a farm just outside of Ulysses, Nebraska. Darlene attended rural school district 81 through the eighth grade, which was named Prairie Center by her maternal grandmother Bertha Jones.

In 1945, Darlene graduated from David City High School. Shortly after graduation, she enrolled at the National Business Institute in Lincoln, Nebraska. When she had obtained her degree from NBI, she returned to David City, where she worked for various businesses as a secretary and bookkeeper. She met Bob Shrader, and the two were united in marriage on June 9, 1948, in Sycamore, Illinois. The couple resided in David City, and raised three children.