October 7, 1928 - May 10, 2022

Darlyne Johnk, 93, of Columbus, formerly of Schuyler, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Darlyne was born Oct. 7, 1928, in Clarkson to Henry and Gladys (Cernin) Speckman. She graduated from Schuyler High School. On July 7, 1946, she married Don Johnk in Schuyler. They lived in Schuyler and over the years Darlyne worked for the Schuyler Sun, Folda and Company and the Energy Office for the State of Nebraska. In 2011 she moved to Real Life in Columbus. Darlyne loved horses, flowers and her poodles.

She is survived by her daughter, Candyce Johnk of Columbus; a cousin, Emerson (Shirley) Cernin of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Don in 2009.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.

