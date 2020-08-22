Darolyn McDonald

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darolyn K. McDonald

May 7, 1940 – August 19, 2020

Darolyn K. McDonald, 80, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, Nebraska.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Saving Grace Bible Church, Albion, Nebraska, with The Rev. Mark McClintick officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Nebraska. There will not be a visitation. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at the funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Darolyn Kay McDonald, daughter of Willis and Helen (Wiese) McAhren was born of May 7, 1940, at Wood River, Nebraska. She attended school in Grand Island and graduated from high school in 1958. Following high school, Darolyn worked at Commercial National Bank in Grand Island, Nebraska.