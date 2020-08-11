Darrell Davidchik

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darrell Donald Davidchik

September 30, 1940-August 5, 2020

Darrell Donald Davidchik, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

There will be a private family service, followed by a memorial and burial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church (Carrollton, Texas).

Born in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept. 30, 1940, Darrell was the son of John and Elizabeth (Wendzillo) Davidchik, who were immigrants from Minsk, Russia. He graduated from Central High School, known as the Castle on the Hill, in Sioux City, and continued his studies at Iowa State University where he received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in 1962.

He was married to Gloria Swanson on Aug. 25, 1962. He served on active duty for two years and in the reserves until 1980, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of major. He worked as an electrical engineer in the telecommunications industry for over 35 years, retiring from Verizon (formerly GTE) in Carrollton, Texas.