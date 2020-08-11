Darrell Davidchik

Darrell Donald Davidchik
September 30, 1940-August 5, 2020
Darrell Donald Davidchik, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
There will be a private family service, followed by a memorial and burial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church (Carrollton, Texas).
Born in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept. 30, 1940, Darrell was the son of John and Elizabeth (Wendzillo) Davidchik, who were immigrants from Minsk, Russia. He graduated from Central High School, known as the Castle on the Hill, in Sioux City, and continued his studies at Iowa State University where he received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in 1962.
He was married to Gloria Swanson on Aug. 25, 1962. He served on active duty for two years and in the reserves until 1980, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of major. He worked as an electrical engineer in the telecommunications industry for over 35 years, retiring from Verizon (formerly GTE) in Carrollton, Texas.
Darrell loved his family and enjoyed spending time golfing and fishing with friends. He was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollton for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Gloria Hanna (Swanson) Davidchik; a son and his wife, Daniel and Sarah Davidchik of Columbus; a daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Ron Wilson of Bowling Green; and five grandchildren: Douglas, Julia, and Gregory Davidchik, and Madeleine and Luke Wilson.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Davidchik; and his brother, Richard Cherpinksy.
