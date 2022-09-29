Darrell Hoefelman

February 14, 1959 - September 19, 2022

Darrell Hoefelman, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12.5 North of Columbus, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Darrell Hoefelman was born on Feb. 14, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Marjorie (Martensen) Hoefelman. He attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School through the eighth grade and graduated from Humphrey High School in 1977. Shortly thereafter, Darrell went to work as a mechanic at his father's business (Columbus Truck & Repair) until 1979. He then worked at Case Power and Equipment in Columbus until the company closed in 1984. From there Darrell went to work for Beller & Backes in Humphrey until April 1990. Darrell then began his own implement repair business which he operated until his death.

Darrell was united in marriage to Sherry Baumgart on Aug. 2, 1980, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison, Nebraska. To this union two sons were born - Brent and Jared. Darrell was grateful for his family and grandchildren. He was an avid race fan and enjoyed his many, many hours of working side-by-side with his sons, traveling and competing for the last 27 years with his family. Darrell dearly loved his grandchildren and would stop whatever he was doing to spend time with them. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends. Darrell was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church (LCMS).

Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sherry Hoefelman of Columbus; son, Brent (Melissa) Hoefelman of Lincoln; grandchildren, Braylen and Cash; son, Jared (Molly) Hoefelman of Humphrey; grandchildren, Emryn and Calla; brother, Ronald (Joan) Hoefelman of Columbus; brother-in-law, Lawrence "Lonnie" Korus of Omaha; mother-in-law, Louella Baumgart of Madison; brother-in-law, Michael (Bonnie) Baumgart of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Vickie (Steve) Pesek of Gibbon; brother-in-law, Timothy (Jennifer) Baumgart of Humphrey; sister-in-law, Georgia (Vern) Hunsley of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many loving friends.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marjorie Hoefelman; sister, Carol Korus; father-in-law, Myron Baumgart; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Baumgart.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com