Darrell Smejkal

Darrell James Smejkal
October 14, 1938 - August 28, 2021
Darrell James Smejkal, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery after church service and luncheon. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard at the church after the funeral service.
Darrell James Smejkal was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Clarkson, Nebraska, to James and Edna (Vahle) Smejkal. Darrell graduated from Clarkson High School in 1956. He was a proud member of the Clarkson Red Devils Nebraska State Basketball tournament runner-up champions in both 1955 and 1956. Darrell would fondly reminisce of his high school basketball glory days to his friends and family. Darrell then went on to serve four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas.
Darrell was united in marriage to Velva Tiedtke on June 11, 1959, in St. John's Lutheran Church, a small country church, north of Howells, Nebraska. They lived in Waco, Texas, their first year of marriage and then moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Darrell was employed at Vishay Dale Electronics. They moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, where they lived for seven years and then moved back to Columbus, where Darrell retired from Vishay Dale Electronics after 38 years.
Darrell and Velva were blessed with three children, Kelly, Joel and Scott. Darrell loved his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter and enjoyed attending their many activities. Attending family events was most important to Darrell. He also loved raising many litters of golden retriever puppies throughout the years, hunting and fishing, watching sports, particularly the New York Yankees, and was a big fan of Mickey Mantle. He was a proud member of the Columbus Rifle Club and American Legion Hartman Post #84 in Columbus. Darrell was the president of the Dale Retirees group.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Velva Smejkal of Columbus; three children, Kelly (Bryan) Carter of Smithville, Missouri; Joel (Andrea) Smejkal of Columbus and Scott (Brenda) Smejkal of Columbus; grandchildren, Jake Carter, Morgan (Michael) Stanley, Parker Smejkal, Summer (fiancé Tristan Colgrove) Smejkal, Derek Smejkal, Nathan (Cheyenne) Murray and Taylor Murray; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Stanley.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Smejkal; and brother, Dale Smejkal.
Memorials to the Smejkal family for future designations.
