Darrell Smejkal

Darrell James Smejkal

October 14, 1938 - August 28, 2021

Darrell James Smejkal, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his loving family.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery after church service and luncheon. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard at the church after the funeral service.

Darrell James Smejkal was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Clarkson, Nebraska, to James and Edna (Vahle) Smejkal. Darrell graduated from Clarkson High School in 1956. He was a proud member of the Clarkson Red Devils Nebraska State Basketball tournament runner-up champions in both 1955 and 1956. Darrell would fondly reminisce of his high school basketball glory days to his friends and family. Darrell then went on to serve four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas.