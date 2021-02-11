Darwin Bremer

Darwin D. Bremer

Age 80

Darwin D. Bremer, 80, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home near Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Michael's Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. wake service at church. Current COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at all services, and masks will be required for those in attendance.

Darwin is survived by his wife, Teresa of Albion, Nebraska; one son, Todd (Kandi) Bremer of St. Edward, Nebraska; three daughters, Laura Bremer of Lincoln, Nebraska, Darla (Jimmy) McBee of Independence, Missouri, and Tracy (Scott) Moss of Wood River, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Meredith (Corey) Cable of Bertrand, Nebraska, Sydney Bremer of Omaha, Nebraska, Beau (fiancé Maddie Martin) Bremer of Albion, Nebraska, Jessica, Allison and Samantha Moss of Kearney, Nebraska, and Reilly and Brody McBee of Independence, Missouri; one great-granddaughter, Blake Cable; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

