Darwin "Hot Sticks" Jaster
Age 72

Mass of Christian Burial for Darwin "Hot Sticks" Jaster, 72, of Columbus will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. A Vigil service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at McKown Funeral Home with visitation to follow the service until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

