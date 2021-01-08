Dave Ratcliff

Dave lived a full life. He worked various jobs. The one passion he had out of all of these jobs was law enforcement. This was a childhood dream. He spent many years with the Columbus Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff's Department and the Platte County Sheriff's Department. He also excelled as a salesperson for electrical supplies, having made Enterprise Electric and Jesco a lot of money. He semi-retired in 2003 and just fully retired in the last couple of years. He just had to stay busy, even up to the last few days. He enjoyed keeping an immaculate yard and even more immaculate and detailed vehicles. He restored and showed several cars. His favorite being a 1946 Chevy Coupe. He enjoyed family game days and garage picnics, and if you caught him in the house, you could find him watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza reruns.