Services are 11 a.m. Sept. 22, 2023, at the Silver Creek Methodist Church. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Following the service, a Celebration of Dave’s life will take place at the St. Lawrence Hall in Silver Creek.

David Spike was born Sept. 7, 1960, to Donald and Shirley (Earle) Spike in Albion. He grew up and attended school in Silver Creek. After school, Dave began working in construction. He was united in marriage to Rebecca Jacobs on March 31, 1979, in Silver Creek. After their marriage, the couple moved to Sacramento, California, where Dave worked as a brick layer. In March of 1993, the family moved back to Silver Creek and Dave went to work Monoa Masonry. He enjoyed all of his toys including four-wheelers, jeeps, boats, Harleys and CARS. Dave was collector of old toys, hot wheels and lunchboxes. He lived for adventure and often times, he pushed it to the extreme. Dave’s grandchildren were the delight of his life.