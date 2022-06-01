David Aguilar Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David AguilarSeptember 29, 1984 - May 28, 2022 Tags David Aguilar Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town Top astronomy events for June 2022 AP Top astronomy events for June 2022 New Yorkers slam police raids on homeless shelters AP New Yorkers slam police raids on homeless shelters Funeral held for Amerie Jo Garza AP Funeral held for Amerie Jo Garza